Dyngus Day 2026: One city but tale of two parties as mid-terms near

It was one city but a tale of two parties Monday in South Bend for Dyngus Day. We checked out how Democrats and Republicans celebrated the local political holiday.

Democrats said they’re feeling good about their odds in this year’s national mid-term elections, and hoping that local candidates down ballot will benefit. Longtime Democratic fixture Gladys Muhammad referenced her feelings for Republican President Donald Trump, who has a 41% approval rating according to Fox News.

Muhammad recalled her experience two months ago when her daughter called 911 because she was feeling faint.

“And so when I got in the ambulance they said what’s your name, and I gave them my name, and then they said, who’s the president? And I said, Lord have mercy! And he said, ma’am I think you’re going to be OK," she said.

The crowd was much smaller and the mood more subdued at the Republicans’ event at Allie’s Cafe in River Park. Republican county clerk Amy Rolfes is seeking re-election and referenced a red surf board that her husband Mark had propped up on stage.

‘I’m not sure about the red wave that we might be having this year but I know that I am ready to be re-elected…”