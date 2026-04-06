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Dyngus Day 2026: One city but tale of two parties as mid-terms near

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published April 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM EDT
Gladys Muhammad rallies Democrats Monday at their Dyngus Day event at M.R. Falcons in South Bend.
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Gladys Muhammad rallies Democrats Monday at their Dyngus Day event at M.R. Falcons in South Bend.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE
The crowd gives a standing ovation Monday at the Democrats' Dyngus Day celebration at M.R. Falcons in South Bend.
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Jeff Parrott/WVPE
Republican St. Joseph County Clerk Amy Rolfes addresses the crowd Tuesday at the Republicans' Dyngus Day event at Allie's Cafe in South Bend's River Park area.
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Republican St. Joseph County Clerk Amy Rolfes addresses the crowd Tuesday at the Republicans' Dyngus Day event at Allie's Cafe in South Bend's River Park area.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE
Republicans listen to speakers at their Dyngus Day event Tuesday at Allie's Cafe in South Bend's River Park area.
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Republicans listen to speakers at their Dyngus Day event Tuesday at Allie's Cafe in South Bend's River Park area.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE

It was one city but a tale of two parties Monday in South Bend for Dyngus Day. We checked out how Democrats and Republicans celebrated the local political holiday.

Democrats said they’re feeling good about their odds in this year’s national mid-term elections, and hoping that local candidates down ballot will benefit. Longtime Democratic fixture Gladys Muhammad referenced her feelings for Republican President Donald Trump, who has a 41% approval rating according to Fox News.

Muhammad recalled her experience two months ago when her daughter called 911 because she was feeling faint.

“And so when I got in the ambulance they said what’s your name, and I gave them my name, and then they said, who’s the president? And I said, Lord have mercy! And he said, ma’am I think you’re going to be OK," she said.

The crowd was much smaller and the mood more subdued at the Republicans’ event at Allie’s Cafe in River Park. Republican county clerk Amy Rolfes is seeking re-election and referenced a red surf board that her husband Mark had propped up on stage.

‘I’m not sure about the red wave that we might be having this year but I know that I am ready to be re-elected…”
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Dyngus DayDemocratsRepublicanselectionsSouth Bend
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott