Early voting for May 5 primary election starts in Indiana Tuesday

Early voting for the May 5 primary elections started Tuesday across Indiana.

In an off-presidential election year, and as a primary, voter turnout should be relatively low on May 5.

Still, many people like the convenience of early voting, so staff and volunteers were ready to receive the first voters Tuesday.

Elkhart County residents can vote early at the county health department on Oakland Avenue or in Goshen at First Presbyterian Church. As of mid-day Tuesday, Elkhart County Clerk Patti Pickens said 42 people had voted.

Pickens is the former county auditor who was elected clerk at a Republican Party caucus in February following the sudden resignation of Clerk Christopher Anderson.

“We are doing everything we can to make sure that we can bring the confidence back to the clerk’s office and the election process in Elkhart County, after some of what’s happened in the past, and we just hope everybody will get out and exercise their right to vote this year," Pickens said.

St. Joseph County is offering early voting at the County Building downtown South Bend and the Government Services Building in downtown Mishawaka.