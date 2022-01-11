-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — County election offices around Indiana are gearing up to count the flood of early ballots as the final votes are being cast in this…
-
The St. Joseph County Election Board is warning voters not to expect full voting results on Election Night. That’s due to the historic amount of early…
-
More than 1.7 million Hoosiers have cast their ballots early this election – that’s nearly double the number who voted early in 2016.But that doesn’t…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The flood of Indiana voters choosing mail-in ballots or heading to early voting sites has kept up as the final votes are being cast in…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s largest county is getting its largest early voting site. The Marion County Election Board voted Friday to allow early voting…
-
South Bend community leaders are asking churches to encourage their congregants to get out and vote early on Sunday, Nov. 1, just two days before Election…
-
Elkhart County Clerk Christopher Anderson said that, like so many things in the year 2020, the county’s early voter turnout has been unprecedented.“Two…
-
It’s been three weeks since the start of early voting, which for St. Joseph County Clerk Rita Glenn and her employees has meant 12+ hour days. “It’s been…
-
St. Joseph County is offering the first weekend of early voting this weekend. Voters can go to the County-City Building in downtown South Bend or the…
-
Early voting in Indiana started at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6. Less than two hours later, there was already a line outside the County-City Building in…