Counties add staff, equipment, voting sites for early birds

Across Michiana there’s been heavy interest so far this election in early voting, before the official Election Day on Nov. 5.

Georgia, one of the coveted battleground states this election, made news Tuesday for setting a record for early voting. Indiana, solidly red, isn’t a battleground state but there’s been no shortage of voter interest locally.

At the Elkhart County Health Department, people are waiting in line for up to two hours to vote early.

Elkhart County Clerk Christopher Anderson says most people have been patient but not everyone. When voters come, Anderson hopes they'll remember that the stakes are high. After all, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are on the ballot, presidential candidates offering starkly different visions for America.

"There is some upset, of, got to be moving faster. Come on, why isn't this moving faster?" Anderson said. "We have added additional staff. We have added additional election equipment. But this is a presidential General Election and there is a small portion of the electorate, that, they only vote in the General Election of the presidential year."

In St. Joseph County, you can again vote early at the County-City Building in South Bend or the Government Services Building in Mishawaka. Hoping to prevent long lines, this year they’ve added a third early voting site at the Centre Township Library on Kern Road.

Early voting there starts Monday.