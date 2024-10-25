Weekend early voting starts Saturday in St. Joe, Elkhart

Interest in early voting remains heavy, nationally and locally, with people waiting over an hour to vote in Elkhart this week.

With only two weekends left before Election Day, St. Joseph and Elkhart counties start offering weekend early voting on Saturday. That’s from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at all three locations – the County-City Building downtown South Bend, the County Government Services Building downtown Mishawaka, and the Centre Township Library on Kern Road.

Elkhart County is offering early voting on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., in Elkhart, Goshen, Middlebury and Nappanee but not on Sundays. In Elkhart that’s the health department, in Goshen the First Presbyterian Church on Lincoln Avenue, the Middlebury Brethren Church and the First Brethren Church in Nappanee.

Both counties also will offer early voting the day before the election, Monday, Nov. 4, from 8 a.m. to noon – Goshen and Elkhart only in Elkhart County.