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Study: property values near data centers grew less than county

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published April 14, 2026 at 1:40 PM EDT
A look at part of the over 1,000-acre site along Chicago Trail near New Carlisle where a developer wants to build a data center.
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Part of the over 1,000-acre site along Chicago Trail near New Carlisle where the St. Joseph County Council in December rejected a developer's rezoning needed for a data center.

As Microsoft plans this month to break ground on a data center in Granger, a recent study of data centers’ effects on nearby home values found mixed results.

The study by Denver-based Integra Realty Resources looked at estimated Zillow values from 2021 through this year, for 20 homes within a mile and a half of four Indiana data centers: Microsoft’s center in LaPorte, Amazon’s massive complex near New Carlisle, Google’s facility in Fort Wayne, and META’s center in Jeffersonville. Integra presented their analysis in support of a zoning variance that a developer recently won for the first large-scale Indianapolis data center.

On one hand, according to reporting by Mirror Indy, the analysis found that property values increased near all four data centers. But in three of the four cases, values within a mile and a half of the centers increased less than across the rest of the county. In LaPorte, for example, nearby home values rose 42% while they jumped 48% countywide.

The exception was the Amazon data center, where nearby property values rose 49%, compared to 32% countywide. The study did not offer reasons for that difference.
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Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott