Transpo surveys riders ahead of possible service cuts

Transpo riders can weigh in on possible cuts to bus service.

A survey asks riders if they’d rather see Transpo eliminate service to areas with lower ridership, or keep serving the same places but with less frequency on busy routes. The survey also asks which routes riders use, how often they ride and where they ride to.

Transpo says it expects a 15-percent budget reduction, as a result of last year’s property tax reform.

It plans to present a plan to the public in May, with final approval expected in June. The changes would likely take effect in August, to coincide with the new school year.

The Interurban Trolley has also been looking at cutting trips, as funding fails to keep up with rising operating costs.