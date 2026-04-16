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Transpo surveys riders ahead of possible service cuts

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Michael Gallenberger
Published April 16, 2026 at 2:56 PM EDT
Photo provided

Transpo riders can weigh in on possible cuts to bus service.

A survey asks riders if they’d rather see Transpo eliminate service to areas with lower ridership, or keep serving the same places but with less frequency on busy routes. The survey also asks which routes riders use, how often they ride and where they ride to.

Transpo says it expects a 15-percent budget reduction, as a result of last year’s property tax reform.

It plans to present a plan to the public in May, with final approval expected in June. The changes would likely take effect in August, to coincide with the new school year.

The Interurban Trolley has also been looking at cutting trips, as funding fails to keep up with rising operating costs.
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Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger has been a weekend announcer and newscaster at WVPE since 2021. His radio career has included stints at WKVI-Knox, WYMR-Culver and WVUR-Valparaiso.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger