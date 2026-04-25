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Some union NIPSCO workers agree to new contract, while lockout continues for others

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Michael Gallenberger
Published April 25, 2026 at 8:40 AM EDT
(FILE PHOTO: Tyler Lake/WTIU)

Some union NIPSCO workers have agreed to a new contract, letting them return to work, but the lockout continues for others.

NIPSCO says the United Steelworkers unit representing physical workers has ratified its agreement, and those employees will return to work, starting Tuesday. But the clerical bargaining unit did not ratify its agreement. Those workers will remain locked out.

The lockout began April 2, after negotiations stalled. Union leaders said sticking points had included the use of outside contractors and mandatory overtime.

On its website, NIPSCO says it “continues to safely and reliably serve customers under active service continuity plans.”
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team NIPSCOunited steelworks union
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger has been a weekend announcer and newscaster at WVPE since 2021. His radio career has included stints at WKVI-Knox, WYMR-Culver and WVUR-Valparaiso.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger