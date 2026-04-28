Public commenters want Portage Manor land saved for public use

Nearly three years after they closed Portage Manor, St. Joseph County commissioners today (on Tuesday) held a public hearing to dispose of the property.

Commissioners President Carl Baxmeyer started the hearing by noting commissioners wouldn’t decide Tuesday what they’ll do with the property. The purpose of the hearing, which was required by state law, was to gather public comment on what they should do.

Many of the comments came from administrators, students, parents and teachers at St. Thomas More Academy, the classical Catholic school that’s now spread among three buildings in downtown South Bend. Headmaster Kevin Powers said the school has secured financing and is raising donations to invest $5 to $7 million to renovate the historical building that long served as the county home. They would also preserve the wooden ravine to the south and keep it open for public use.

“We recognize that this preservation would provide a place for the school and community to engage with and learn about nature, animals, insects and the historical significance of LaSalle’s founding of South Bend," Powers said. "We believe that STMA is the best option for Portage Manor. It is the only option that would open this building up for the public and for education.”

People were limited to three minutes of comments. Nearly everyone, more than 40 people, spoke either in support of St. Thomas More Academy’s plan, or against selling the property for-profit developers. They included ecologist Steve Sass, who has spent years studying and documenting the land’s rich biodiversity.

"I think that after hearing the people talk today, the backbone of our community is overwhelmingly saying don’t develop this property," Sass said. "We want to keep this property as open space, not only for us but for our children’s children.”

Baxmeyer said commissioners will next solicit proposals from developers.