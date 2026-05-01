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Milanese quits as Elkhart police chief, will return as detective

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published May 1, 2026 at 2:57 PM EDT
At a press conference Wednesday at City Hall, Elkhart Police Chief Dan Milanese, discusses the case Sunday in which two Elkhart Police officers fatally shot 17-year-old Bryan Ramirez Gomez at High Dive Park, as Mayor Rod Roberson stands off to his right.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE
At a press conference Wednesday at City Hall, Elkhart Police Chief Dan Milanese, discusses the case Sunday in which two Elkhart Police officers fatally shot 17-year-old Bryan Ramirez Gomez at High Dive Park, as Mayor Rod Roberson stands off to his right.

Elkhart Police Chief Dan Milanese today (on Friday) announced he’ll step down from his position, take a leave, and return as a detective.

In a statement, Milanese said, “Serving in this capacity has been one of the most challenging and rewarding experiences of my career. At this time, I feel it is important to shift my focus to other areas of my life, including spending more time with my family.”

Milanese leaves as the community awaits the outcome of a high-profile Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigation. The unit, working under county Prosecutor Vicki Becker, is investigating whether officers Thomas Breneman and Nicholas Ragdale were justified in fatally shooting 17-year-old Bryan Ramirez Gomez Feb. 8 at High Dive Pavilion Park.

Becker has rejected community demands to release the officers’ video of the incident until the investigation is completed. Milanese has said he would like to release the video because he says it exonerates the officers.

Assistant Chief Andy Whitmyer will serve as interim chief until Mayor Rod Roberson picks a permanent chief.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Elkhart Police Chief Dan MilaneseElkhart Police DepartmentElkhart Mayor Rod Robersonresignresigning
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott