Milanese quits as Elkhart police chief, will return as detective

Elkhart Police Chief Dan Milanese today (on Friday) announced he’ll step down from his position, take a leave, and return as a detective.

In a statement, Milanese said, “Serving in this capacity has been one of the most challenging and rewarding experiences of my career. At this time, I feel it is important to shift my focus to other areas of my life, including spending more time with my family.”

Milanese leaves as the community awaits the outcome of a high-profile Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigation. The unit, working under county Prosecutor Vicki Becker, is investigating whether officers Thomas Breneman and Nicholas Ragdale were justified in fatally shooting 17-year-old Bryan Ramirez Gomez Feb. 8 at High Dive Pavilion Park.

Becker has rejected community demands to release the officers’ video of the incident until the investigation is completed. Milanese has said he would like to release the video because he says it exonerates the officers.

Assistant Chief Andy Whitmyer will serve as interim chief until Mayor Rod Roberson picks a permanent chief.