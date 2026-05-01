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South Bend man gets eight years for web crimes against women

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published May 1, 2026 at 3:53 PM EDT

A federal judge has sentenced a South Bend man to eight years in prison for possessing child pornography, aggravated identity theft and unauthorized access of a computer.

Prosecutors on Friday said 29-year-old Paul McDowell Jr. was a hacker for hire. Others paid McDowell to hack into young women’s Snapchat accounts, where he used their personal information to access their private photos and videos. McDowell would then share those photos and videos with others online, harassing and blackmailing the victims.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and seized McDowell’s computer and phone from his home in the 2100 block of Hollywood Place.

In a statement, Ted Docks, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston Division, said, “To make matters worse, the FBI found tens of thousands of images and videos of child sexual abuse material on his devices. This guy didn’t just break into computer systems, he broke young people’s lives, violated their privacy, and today’s sentence will keep him locked up for a good long time so he can’t harm anyone else.”
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Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott