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South Bend Chocolate says airport concessions contract broke law

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published May 5, 2026 at 2:47 PM EDT
The South Bend Chocolate Company's Chocolate Cafe inside the South Bend International Airport. The South Bend Chocolate Company and its founder, Mark Tarner, have asked a judge to review the legality of the airport's decision to award its concessions contract to another company.
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The South Bend Chocolate Company's Chocolate Cafe inside the South Bend International Airport. The South Bend Chocolate Company and its founder, Mark Tarner, have asked a judge to review the legality of the airport's decision to award its concessions contract to another company.

South Bend Chocolate Company founder Mark Tarner is suing the South Bend Airport Authority. Tarner wants a judge to review whether the authority broke the law in awarding the airport concessions contract to another company.

South Bend Chocolate Company has had the contract since 2014 but it ends May 31. In September the airport authority issued a request for proposals from vendors for the next contract. South Bend Chocolate Company bid again but in February the authority awarded the contract to SkyDine, the Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based company that sells food, beverages and retail items at airports across the country.

The deal marks the first time the airport has used a master concessionaire model, consolidating all concession operations under a single vendor.

But Tarner has hired attorney James Masters in an effort to stop the deal. The sides have agreed on St. Joseph Superior Judge Jenny Pitts-Manier to hear the case.

Tarner’s suit argues that a selection committee recommended SkyDine to the board, partly based on the false claim that SkyDine planned to sell South Bend Chocolate Company products there and at its other airports.

Tarner planned to announce the lawsuit details at a press conference Wednesday morning.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team South Bend Chocolate CompanySouth Bend International AirportSouth Bend Airport AuthoritySkyDine
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott