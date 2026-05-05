South Bend Chocolate says airport concessions contract broke law

South Bend Chocolate Company founder Mark Tarner is suing the South Bend Airport Authority. Tarner wants a judge to review whether the authority broke the law in awarding the airport concessions contract to another company.

South Bend Chocolate Company has had the contract since 2014 but it ends May 31. In September the airport authority issued a request for proposals from vendors for the next contract. South Bend Chocolate Company bid again but in February the authority awarded the contract to SkyDine, the Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based company that sells food, beverages and retail items at airports across the country.

The deal marks the first time the airport has used a master concessionaire model, consolidating all concession operations under a single vendor.

But Tarner has hired attorney James Masters in an effort to stop the deal. The sides have agreed on St. Joseph Superior Judge Jenny Pitts-Manier to hear the case.

Tarner’s suit argues that a selection committee recommended SkyDine to the board, partly based on the false claim that SkyDine planned to sell South Bend Chocolate Company products there and at its other airports.

Tarner planned to announce the lawsuit details at a press conference Wednesday morning.