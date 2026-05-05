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TIF revenue adds new funding stream to St. Joseph DDA budget

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published May 5, 2026 at 3:28 PM EDT
A welcome sign reading “A Special Place on the Lake” greets visitors entering St. Joseph, Michigan. City officials are considering a scaled-down paid parking plan for parts of downtown.
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City of St. Joseph
A welcome sign reading “A Special Place on the Lake” greets visitors entering St. Joseph, Michigan. The city’s Downtown Development Authority added early TIF revenue to its budget on Monday.

A newly created tax increment financing district is now part of the St. Joseph Downtown Development Authority’s budget.

The DDA board approved the fiscal year 2026-27 budget this week, which includes early revenue from the district. Officials say the initial funding is modest and still being estimated.

City Development Director Kelly Ewalt said there are multiple projections for how much the district could generate.

“There are three levels of estimating with the TIF, a low, a medium, and high estimate. We don’t know what the tax values are going to come in,” Ewalt said.

The funding comes from increases in property values within the downtown district. Leaders expect that revenue to grow over time.

Cornerstone Alliance Senior Vice President Andrew Haan said the long-term plan includes significantly larger investments.

“There are actual projects outlined in there as well… some of those are very high-dollar things… multimillion-dollar projects. This is not accomplishing those yet,” Haan said.

The DDA said the new funding source could support larger downtown improvements as revenue increases.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team St. Joseph MITIFDowntown
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is enjoying his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
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