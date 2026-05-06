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South Bend board to consider River Glen demolition contract

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published May 6, 2026 at 1:32 PM EDT
Map where
Graphic provided, South Bend Redevelopment Commission
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WVPE
Outline of property in the River Glen office park purchased by South Bend Redevelopment Commission on March 14, 2024 for $3.25 million. The city's board of public works is expected to award a contract for the demolition of the building on Thursday.

South Bend is expected to take another step Thursday toward redeveloping a long-vacant stretch of downtown riverfront property.

The Board of Public Works is set to consider awarding a contract to demolish the former River Glen office buildings on the west bank of the St. Joseph River. The board meets at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the County-City Building, 227 W. Jefferson Blvd.

The buildings have sat largely vacant since 2021. City officials have said the structures no longer fit modern development needs and are a barrier to future redevelopment.

Earlier this year, the South Bend Redevelopment Commission approved about $1.7 million for demolition and site design.

The city hopes clearing the site will help attract future housing and mixed-use development, though no specific project has been approved.

The property is part of a broader effort to improve riverfront access and restore a traditional street grid in the area.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team South Bend Redevelopment CommissionBoard of Public WorksriverfrontDowntown South Benddemolition
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is enjoying his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
See stories by Mike Murrell