South Bend board to consider River Glen demolition contract

South Bend is expected to take another step Thursday toward redeveloping a long-vacant stretch of downtown riverfront property.

The Board of Public Works is set to consider awarding a contract to demolish the former River Glen office buildings on the west bank of the St. Joseph River. The board meets at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the County-City Building, 227 W. Jefferson Blvd.

The buildings have sat largely vacant since 2021. City officials have said the structures no longer fit modern development needs and are a barrier to future redevelopment.

Earlier this year, the South Bend Redevelopment Commission approved about $1.7 million for demolition and site design.

The city hopes clearing the site will help attract future housing and mixed-use development, though no specific project has been approved.

The property is part of a broader effort to improve riverfront access and restore a traditional street grid in the area.