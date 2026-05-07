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Mueller taps Warner to lead staff, caucus seeks new council member

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published May 7, 2026 at 12:25 PM EDT

South Bend Mayor James Mueller on Thursday announced he’s tapped a common council member to be his next chief of staff.

Council member Troy Warner has been a close ally of Mueller’s on the council over the years. Now Mueller is bringing him into the administration.

Mueller says Warner will move into his staff’s top job, and his current chief of staff, Darryl Scott, will become executive director of community investment. That job recently opened up when Caleb Bauer left to become vice president of strategic initiatives at Intend Indiana, the Indianapolis-based housing solutions nonprofit. Intend Indiana recently won a contract with the city to build 92 homes in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Warner is about two and a half years into his second term representing council District 4 on the city’s east side. He’s also a deputy prosecuting attorney and legal advisor to St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman.

Warner’s council duties end May 15 and he starts on Mueller’s staff June 1. County Democratic Party Chair Don Westerhausen is taking applications from anyone interested in finishing out Warner’s council term. He’ll soon schedule a party caucus.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Troy WarnerSouth Bend Mayor James MuellerDarryl ScottcaucusDon WesterhausenSt. Joseph County Democratic Party
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott