Mueller taps Warner to lead staff, caucus seeks new council member

South Bend Mayor James Mueller on Thursday announced he’s tapped a common council member to be his next chief of staff.

Council member Troy Warner has been a close ally of Mueller’s on the council over the years. Now Mueller is bringing him into the administration.

Mueller says Warner will move into his staff’s top job, and his current chief of staff, Darryl Scott, will become executive director of community investment. That job recently opened up when Caleb Bauer left to become vice president of strategic initiatives at Intend Indiana, the Indianapolis-based housing solutions nonprofit. Intend Indiana recently won a contract with the city to build 92 homes in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Warner is about two and a half years into his second term representing council District 4 on the city’s east side. He’s also a deputy prosecuting attorney and legal advisor to St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman.

Warner’s council duties end May 15 and he starts on Mueller’s staff June 1. County Democratic Party Chair Don Westerhausen is taking applications from anyone interested in finishing out Warner’s council term. He’ll soon schedule a party caucus.