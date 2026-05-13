St. Joseph scales back downtown paid parking plan ahead of summer season

St. Joseph city commissioners have approved changes to the city’s downtown paid parking program ahead of the busy summer season.

Commissioners voted unanimously Monday night to delay the start of the paid parking season from June 1 to June 12. The city also shortened daily enforcement hours, with paid parking now ending at 6 p.m. instead of 7 p.m.

City officials say the changes came after discussions with downtown business owners.

Development Director Kelly Ewalt said the city worked to balance parking management with concerns raised by businesses.

“Our goal for the process has been to balance the program consistency and parking management needs with the realities faced by our downtown businesses,” Ewalt said.

City leaders said shortening evening enforcement hours could help support restaurants, bars and nightlife downtown during the summer months.

Mayor Pro-Tem Michael Fernandez said the adjustment reflects an effort to find compromise.

“There’s only a handful of places I can go after sunset on a summer evening and enjoy some live music,” Fernandez said. “I'd like more, so I’m open to trimming back the hours here to compromise and meet in the middle on this particular approach with the timing.”

The city had previously estimated the parking program could generate about $175,000 annually. However, City Manager Emily Hackworth said revenue was never the primary motivation behind the plan.

“The revenue is great to have because we can invest it in our downtown, but the intent was not about maximizing dollar value,” Hackworth said.

The original paid parking proposal passed in March on a 3-2 vote. Monday night’s revisions were approved unanimously.