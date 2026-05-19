10th annual Benton Harbor kite event returns with focus on STEM and aviation

Benton Harbor’s annual kite flying event returns Saturday for its 10th year at Union Park, continuing a tradition centered on family engagement, STEM education and aviation awareness.

The free event runs from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. and is open to families throughout the community.

Abisayo Muhammad said the event began as a way to bring families together while exposing children to science and aviation-related opportunities.

“Again this is our 10th annual event where it started as an initiative to bring families together to promote STEM with science,” Muhammad said.

Muhammad said the event originally partnered with the Southwest Michigan Regional Airport to introduce residents to aviation careers and airport operations.

“We started out at the Southwest Regional Airport. Um, and we were able to meet with the directors who gave us ideas of future careers in aviation as well as employment at an airport,” she said.

Muhammad said the experience also helped some residents learn more about local aviation resources.

“Some of our residents didn't even know we had an airport. So, it was a great learning experience,” she said.

The event is now held at Union Park near Napier Avenue and Union Avenue so more residents can see the kites and participate.