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10th annual Benton Harbor kite event returns with focus on STEM and aviation

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published May 19, 2026 at 11:10 AM EDT
Mayor Marcus Muhammad and First Lady Abisayo Muhammad pose with participants holding kites during last year’s Benton Harbor kite flying event.
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City of Benton Harbor
Mayor Marcus Muhammad and First Lady Abisayo Muhammad pose with participants holding kites during last year’s Benton Harbor kite flying event.

Benton Harbor’s annual kite flying event returns Saturday for its 10th year at Union Park, continuing a tradition centered on family engagement, STEM education and aviation awareness.

The free event runs from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. and is open to families throughout the community.

Abisayo Muhammad said the event began as a way to bring families together while exposing children to science and aviation-related opportunities.

“Again this is our 10th annual event where it started as an initiative to bring families together to promote STEM with science,” Muhammad said.

Muhammad said the event originally partnered with the Southwest Michigan Regional Airport to introduce residents to aviation careers and airport operations.

“We started out at the Southwest Regional Airport. Um, and we were able to meet with the directors who gave us ideas of future careers in aviation as well as employment at an airport,” she said.

Muhammad said the experience also helped some residents learn more about local aviation resources.

“Some of our residents didn't even know we had an airport. So, it was a great learning experience,” she said.

The event is now held at Union Park near Napier Avenue and Union Avenue so more residents can see the kites and participate.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team KiteEventBenton HarborMarcus MuhammadSTEMaviation
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is enjoying his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
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