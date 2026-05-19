Dismas House to double prison re-entry beds with second house

Dismas House, the South Bend nonprofit that helps people re-enter the community after prison, is expanding to buy a second home.

Dismas House, celebrating its 40th birthday this year, often can have 80 people on a waiting list for one of its 13 licensed beds. In November they opened a hub building to provide services to those waiting.

By this summer they’ll have 13 more beds. The city of South Bend has pledged $200,000 toward the purchase of a second house, a block away in the Monroe Park neighborhood.

On Tuesday the city announced that the state of Indiana has agreed to nearly match it, giving $197,500. Both chunks of money are coming from opioids litigation settlement money.

Studies show receiving the kinds of services Dismas House provides after prison can reduce chances of returning to prison by 67%.

In a statement, Dismas House CEO Andee Huxold said, "Safe, supportive housing can be a turning point for people returning home from incarceration and working to rebuild their lives in recovery and community. This investment will help us welcome more residents into a space where they can find stability, connection, and the support needed to move forward with hope and purpose."