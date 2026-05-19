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Dismas House to double prison re-entry beds with second house

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published May 19, 2026 at 11:48 PM EDT
Dismas House of Indiana this week unveiled this new mural on the side of their new Dismas Hub, 402 E. South St. in South Bend, a center to provide community re-entry services for people released from prison. Artist Nate Baranowski painted the mural, sponsored by the University of Notre Dame's Institute for Social Concerns.
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A mural covers a wall of Dismas House of Indiana's "Hub" at 402 E. South St. in South Bend. The prison re-entry nonprofit on Tuesday announced it's won nearly $400,000 in state and city grants, both from opioids litigation settlements, to buy a second house.

Dismas House, the South Bend nonprofit that helps people re-enter the community after prison, is expanding to buy a second home.

Dismas House, celebrating its 40th birthday this year, often can have 80 people on a waiting list for one of its 13 licensed beds. In November they opened a hub building to provide services to those waiting.

By this summer they’ll have 13 more beds. The city of South Bend has pledged $200,000 toward the purchase of a second house, a block away in the Monroe Park neighborhood.

On Tuesday the city announced that the state of Indiana has agreed to nearly match it, giving $197,500. Both chunks of money are coming from opioids litigation settlement money.

Studies show receiving the kinds of services Dismas House provides after prison can reduce chances of returning to prison by 67%.

In a statement, Dismas House CEO Andee Huxold said, "Safe, supportive housing can be a turning point for people returning home from incarceration and working to rebuild their lives in recovery and community. This investment will help us welcome more residents into a space where they can find stability, connection, and the support needed to move forward with hope and purpose."
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Dismas HouseDismas Hubexpansionre-entryPrisonre-entry planSouth Bend
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott