Officials looking to improve traffic flow in northern Elkhart County

Elkhart County is looking at ways to improve traffic flow between Elkhart and Bristol. The county commissioners Tuesday approved a $100,000 task order for a Northern Elkhart County Regional Corridor Study.

Highway Department transportation manager Kyle Wagner says it will identify needed improvements between County Road 17 and State Road 15. "The area continues to develop without a master plan for infrastructure improvements," Wagner told the commissioners last week.

He said a previous traffic study found that the area near the Division Street bridge doesn’t have enough capacity for future demand. Additionally, the Indiana Department of Transportation has recommended improvements at State Road 120 and County Road 17, but first, the county wants to explore other options and look at the larger region.

"The intent of this regional corridor study is to test different alternatives at a regional travel demand modeling level and see if any combination of feasible new routes and/or improving new routes, to improve the future traffic capacity issues," Wagner explained.

Cambridge Systematics has been hired to do the work, with money from the Highway Department’s major bridge fund.

