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Lakeville takes down old water tower, allowing possible growth

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published May 28, 2026 at 5:44 PM EDT
A contractor takes down the town of Lakeville's old water tower on Wednesday, about a month after the town's new tower came online.
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A contractor takes down the town of Lakeville's old water tower on Wednesday, about a month after the town's new tower came online.

The town of Lakeville on Thursday took down its water tower that had been standing since 1962.

There was no dramatic explosion. The steel tower stood too close to the town’s water plant to safely do that, so they took it down in sections. Joe Clady, Lakeville Utilities superintendent, says the new tower, put online about a month ago, holds 250,000 gallons, compared to the old tower’s 150,000 gallon bowl.

Clady says the $10 million tower will let the town of 900 residents grow. After the state of Indiana gave a $4 million grant and St. Joseph County contributed $1 million, the town issued bonds for the remaining $5 million. Those are being paid off with a rate increase on monthly utility bills, which also include trash, recycling and sewer, from $90 to $140.

“I think it was two years ago our tower sprung a leak so it was shut down and we had to do an emergency fix on it," Clady said. "Well there is no opportune time to raise anybody’s rates but with getting the grants and everything available, that was the opportune time to do this.”
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Lakevillewaterwater resources
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott