Local muralist finalist to paint mural on Indiana Fever facility

A muralist whose art has beautified parts of South Bend and Elkhart has set her sights on Indianapolis.

Alex Ann, the artist behind Downtown South Bend’s annual Mural Mania, is one of three finalists who will be chosen by the Indy Arts Council for a high-profile project: Painting a mural on the side of the Indiana Fever Sports Performance Center.

“Just the thought of this opportunity like makes my eyes water, like it would be a dream come true," Ann says. "I love the WNBA, I love the Indiana Fever, also a new city too, kind of spreading my work out there.”

Of course Ann was being modest as she did this interview on Thursday from a mural festival in Oklahoma.

If you’re a fan of Ann’s, you can help her win. Through June 14, the Indy Arts Council is asking for public feedback on the finalists’ ideas for the mural. They say it’s not technically an online vote but they’ll consider the feedback as they select the winner.

“I’ve been receiving a lot of heartwarming responses, and for everybody that has already voted, if you’re listening, I want to say thank you so much," Ann says. "Even if I don’t get it, I know how loved I am and that makes me so happy.”