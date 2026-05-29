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Stealing inmate money gets Starke County jail matron probation

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published May 29, 2026 at 3:48 PM EDT

A federal judge has sentenced a former Starke County Jail employee to a year of probation for stealing over $21,000 from inmate commissary accounts.

41-year-old Pamela McDonald of Knox, who worked as the jail matron, was ordered to repay the money after she pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

McDonald devised a scheme to unjustly enrich herself by depositing commissary funds into her personal PayPal account while camouflaging the transfers as payments for legitimate invoices. McDonald also used a Starke County debit card to buy a video gaming chair, a memory foam mattress and a bedframe for her home.

In sparing her prison time, U.S. District Judge Damon Liechty noted that McDonald, whose husband is a sheriff’s deputy, had no criminal history, and that while she abused the public trust, she accepted responsibility quickly.

The judge wrote, “This will permit her to pay restitution too — that steady reminder each time she writes a check that crime never pays.”
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Starke CountyjailPamela McDonaldembezzlementJudge Damon Liechty
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott