Elkhart County wants thoughts on America's 250th for oral history

To help celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday this year, Elkhart County historians want to hear from residents. They’re collecting oral histories about what the nation, and Elkhart County, mean to people locally.

The Elkhart County America 250 Committee has created five opportunities to record your thoughts in person, with the first one happening this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Goshen Historical Museum.

Or you can simply make an audio recording with your phone and email it to ElkhartCounty250@ElkhartCountyHistory.org . They plan to accept the recordings through the end of the year.

The committee has come up with some prompts to help get you thinking. For example, one of them reads, “Tell us the story of how your family came to America, whether you arrived yesterday or your family has been here for thousands of years.”

Organizer Julie Parke is administrator at the Elkhart County Historical Museum.

“We want people in our community to know that all of the stories of the people of Elkhart County are important to our history and our story,” Parke says.

You’ll eventually be able to read the submissions online through the Nappanee Library.