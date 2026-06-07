Cass County's interim prosecutor updates commissioners on first week in office

Cass County, Michigan’s prosecutor’s office is beginning to move forward, after several attorneys quit and the longtime prosecutor resigned.

Interim prosecutor Sarah Scoggin says it’s a “unique” situation. “It is a little overwhelming to be one person that is taking over what six people usually do, so that is a lot,” Scoggin told the county commissioners Thursday.

Still, Scoggin said she’s been getting plenty of help from county employees, including the eight support staff members in the prosecutor’s office who’ve agreed to stay. “My first week in office has definitely been informative, interesting, hectic – I don’t know how exactly to describe it,” Scoggin said.

Former prosecutor Victor Fitz resigned last month, after the county commissioners denied raises for his assistant prosecutors. Scoggin was appointed by Circuit Judge Mark Herman as an interim replacement.

Now, Cass County is taking applications for a longer-term replacement, to fill the rest of Fitz’s term which runs through 2028. The first round of interviews is expected to start in July.