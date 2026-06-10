Water damage at Monger gives Mary Beck one more year

One of the Elkhart elementary schools targeted for closure next year is getting a final-hour reprieve, albeit temporary, thanks to a messy water main break.

Mary Beck Elementary was one of five elementary buildings that Elkhart Community Schools had planned to close starting this fall. The plan was to distribute Mary Beck’s students among Monger and Riverview elementaries.

But a water main broke April 31 at Monger, causing extensive water damage and forcing Monger students to attend Bristol Elementary for the school year’s final month.

The corporation Tuesday announced the damage is worse than anticipated and won’t be fixed by the time school resumes in August. So for the upcoming school year, the entire Monger community – students, teachers and staff – will move together to the Mary Beck building.

Superintendent Michele Riise says the water main break has thrown the corporation a curveball after an already stressful consolidation process.

“We were in the process of closing that building with Beck, moving supplies, moving files, moving furniture, and now we had to make a pause on that, and let’s switch gears," Riise said. "What do we need to do to make this all happen by Aug. 13?”