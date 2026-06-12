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Storms rip across Michiana, cutting power, closing offices

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published June 12, 2026 at 12:40 PM EDT
Powerful winds Thursday night knocked trees onto streets, power lines and homes across Michiana Thursday night, like this home in the Dunlap area in Elkhart County.
Mike Murrell/WVPE
Powerful winds Thursday night knocked trees onto streets, power lines and homes across Michiana Thursday night, like this home in the Dunlap area in Elkhart County.

Crews were working to clear streets of trees and get power back up across Michiana after severe storms hit last night.

The worst of the storms moved in from the west around 9 p.m., knocking down trees and cutting power to tens of thousands. Elkhart County has suffered the most power outages in Michiana.

But Jim Andersen, a lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says the cold front that clashed with warm humid air in Michiana had stretched from northern Wisconsin to southern Illinois, so it hit much of northern Indiana when it arrived.

“It really encapsulated the whole area," Andersen said. "Nobody was really left out. Maybe they were left out of some of the harshest winds or potential for tornadoes but the majority of areas got pretty decent winds that caused branches to fall. But we did have a few areas where we actually had some rotation taking place and so we have some storm survey teams out today that are going to see what kind of damage there was and what might have led to that damage.”

Much of downtown Elkhart and Goshen were still without power this morning, forcing public offices to close.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team severe weatherstormstornadoesNational Weather Service
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott