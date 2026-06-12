Storms rip across Michiana, cutting power, closing offices

Crews were working to clear streets of trees and get power back up across Michiana after severe storms hit last night.

The worst of the storms moved in from the west around 9 p.m., knocking down trees and cutting power to tens of thousands. Elkhart County has suffered the most power outages in Michiana.

But Jim Andersen, a lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says the cold front that clashed with warm humid air in Michiana had stretched from northern Wisconsin to southern Illinois, so it hit much of northern Indiana when it arrived.

“It really encapsulated the whole area," Andersen said. "Nobody was really left out. Maybe they were left out of some of the harshest winds or potential for tornadoes but the majority of areas got pretty decent winds that caused branches to fall. But we did have a few areas where we actually had some rotation taking place and so we have some storm survey teams out today that are going to see what kind of damage there was and what might have led to that damage.”

Much of downtown Elkhart and Goshen were still without power this morning, forcing public offices to close.