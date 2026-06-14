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Public information meeting planned for State Road 2 study

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Michael Gallenberger
Published June 14, 2026 at 1:26 PM EDT
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INDOT

A stretch of State Road 2 in LaPorte and St. Joseph counties could be getting some upgrades in the coming years.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is launching a planning and environment linkages study for a 13-mile section of State Road 2 between U.S. 20 and U.S. 31. Over the next two years, planners will look at things like safety data, existing and future traffic conditions, and community input – and recommend potential improvements.

As a first step, INDOT will host a public information meeting on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. Central at the New Prairie High School Auditorium. Community members will be able to learn more about the study and talk with members of the study team. Members of the public can also attend the meeting virtually with advance registration.

Preliminary alternatives are expected to be presented in the spring of 2027, and the full study report will be done in early 2028. More details can be found at ProPELSR2.com.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team road projectsIndiana Department of Transportation
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger has been a weekend announcer and newscaster at WVPE since 2021. His radio career has included stints at WKVI-Knox, WYMR-Culver and WVUR-Valparaiso.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger