South Bend teen charged with murder after Marketplace shooting victim dies

An 18-year-old accused of shooting a South Bend woman during an attempted robbery has now been charged with murder after she died from her injuries.

Jean Gragg died Saturday. She was shot last Wednesday after she was shot during a Facebook Marketplace transaction on MacArthur Boulevard in the Edison Park neighborhood.

Police say John Ford pulled a gun while attempting to steal a watch. Surveillance video reportedly shows Gragg confronting and chasing Ford before he turned and fired multiple shots.

Ford is charged with murder, attempted murder and attempted armed robbery. He remains in the St. Joseph County Jail.