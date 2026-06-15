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South Bend teen charged with murder after Marketplace shooting victim dies

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Shelli Harmon-Baker
Published June 15, 2026 at 4:08 PM EDT
John Ford, 18, is charged with murder, attempted murder and attempted armed robbery in the shooting death of Jean Gragg during a Facebook Marketplace transaction in South Bend.
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John Ford, 18, is charged with murder, attempted murder and attempted armed robbery in the shooting death of Jean Gragg during a Facebook Marketplace transaction in South Bend.

An 18-year-old accused of shooting a South Bend woman during an attempted robbery has now been charged with murder after she died from her injuries.

Jean Gragg died Saturday. She was shot last Wednesday after she was shot during a Facebook Marketplace transaction on MacArthur Boulevard in the Edison Park neighborhood.

Police say John Ford pulled a gun while attempting to steal a watch. Surveillance video reportedly shows Gragg confronting and chasing Ford before he turned and fired multiple shots.

Ford is charged with murder, attempted murder and attempted armed robbery. He remains in the St. Joseph County Jail.
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Shelli Harmon-Baker
Shelli has been with WVPE since 2021 and is the News Director and local host of All Things Considered. She has been working in radio longer than she cares to admit, but has been in local radio in the area for over 20 years. Shelli has worked in Charlotte, NC, Cincinnati, OH, Louisville, KY and Long Island, NY at both music and news stations. Michiana, however, is home. (She grew up in Coloma). Shelli is married to Mark and they live in happy chaos with five dogs and a noisy parakeet in Granger. When not working, she is probably in the middle of a Netflix binge, reading, or thinking of the next way to spoil her granddaughter.
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