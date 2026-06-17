South Bend Juneteenth celebration returns to LaSalle Park on Saturday

The South Bend Chapter of Indiana Black Expo will celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday with live entertainment, food, local vendors and community resources at LaSalle Park.

The free event runs from noon to 5 p.m. and marks a holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

LaTorya Greene, chapter president of the South Bend Chapter of Indiana Black Expo, said Juneteenth recognizes the day enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned they were free, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation took effect.

“It took about two years for the last of the slaves to know that slavery had in fact ended. That happened in Galveston, Texas. That was June 19th, 1865, and so we've been celebrating it ever since then,” Greene said.

Greene said the South Bend chapter has hosted local Juneteenth celebrations for nearly 30 years and has long held the event at LaSalle Park because of the park’s historical significance to the Black community.

This year’s celebration will feature food vendors, merchandise vendors and information booths, along with spoken-word performances, dance groups and live music. Scheduled performers include The Godfather Gino J., the band Work in Progress, spoken-word artist Gladys Muhammad, the Eminent dance team, the Prancing Lioness dance group and local artist Blue Casey.

Greene said the event also provides an opportunity to highlight local talent and Black-owned businesses.

“There are a number of local black-owned businesses. They'll be having their vendor tables and so they'll be selling a lot of different goods, everything from skincare products to handmade goods and even just some nice homemade treats as well too,” Greene said.

Food options are expected to include soul food, jerk chicken and other offerings from local food trucks and vendors.

Greene emphasized that the celebration is intended for the entire community, not just African Americans.

“This is a community-wide, everyone is welcome event. It's all about great positivity and really, like I said, celebrating freedom,” Greene said.

She added that the holiday serves as both a celebration and a reminder that progress continues.

“It's a great reminder of, you know, hey, we're still working at this progress, we're still working towards freedom for all,” Greene said.

In addition to entertainment and food, the event will include informational vendors, voter registration resources and opportunities for residents to meet local candidates. Greene said organizers expect strong attendance and noted that participation has grown enough in recent years that some prospective vendors have had to be turned away because of space limitations.

The event is rain or shine, although Greene said severe weather could force organizers to shut it down. Current forecasts, she said, appear favorable.