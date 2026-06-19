Elkhart woman charged after child allegedly dragged by vehicle at gas station

An Elkhart woman is facing a felony charge after investigators say she dragged a child with her vehicle during an argument at a gas station.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Elkhart County Sheriff's deputies were called Tuesday afternoon to the 7-Eleven at 54543 County Road 17 for a reported domestic battery.

Investigators say Jamie Hernandez told police he and his son were passengers in a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Shayna Jones when an argument began. Hernandez said he asked Jones to pull into the gas station so he could call an Uber.

Court documents say Hernandez got out of the car, and his son began getting out of the rear driver's-side door. Investigators say Jones then accelerated rapidly, dragging the child roughly 22 feet before he fell and hit the ground.

The affidavit says the child had several abrasions consistent with road rash and was visibly shaken and in pain. Bystanders reportedly provided ice packs before medics evaluated him.

Investigators say surveillance video from the gas station showed the incident. The affidavit also says the child's head came within about six inches of the rear tire while the vehicle was moving.

Jones later returned to the scene in the same vehicle, according to court documents. Investigators say she told police she did not realize the child had gotten out before she pulled forward.

Jones is charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony.