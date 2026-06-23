Penn High color guard coach charged with sexual misconduct

A woman who worked as a color guard coach at Penn High School has been charged with having sex with a student.

St. Joseph County prosecutors have charged 20-year-old Breanna Schooley with Level 5 felony sexual misconduct with a minor involving intercourse. They say her victim was a 15-year-old female student.

Court records say the student initially denied the sexual encounters when interviewed by a detective. But since police had learned they had messaged over Instagram, her parents let police search her phone. There, a detective found deleted sexually graphic messages.

Police then brought Schooley in for questioning. She admitted that they had kissed and had sexual contact in a school bathroom. It happened twice in March, within a couple weeks of each other. Schooley told police they began having sexual contact when she became color guard coach.

School officials say Schooley had been hired by the Penn Band Boosters to coach color guard for the 2024-25 school year but she did not coach last school year.

Magistrate Keith Doi ordered Schooley to have no contact with the student after her pre-trial jail release.