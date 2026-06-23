South Bend man charged after confrontation at Riley basketball event

A 76-year-old South Bend man has been charged with misdemeanor intimidation following a confrontation with a high school basketball coach after a Riley High School scrimmage.

Court records allege Henry Davis Sr. confronted a Riley basketball coach about his grandson’s playing time and displayed what appeared to be a handgun during the encounter.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the coach (misidentified in the affidavit as "Coach Williams") told police Davis approached him after the scrimmage and made comments that caused concern. Investigators reviewed surveillance footage that they say appeared to show Davis moving what looked like a handgun from his waistband to his back pocket as he left the gym.

Police later recovered two handgun-style pellet guns.

Former South Bend Common Council member Henry Davis Jr. said the family disputes the allegations and believes authorities mishandled the investigation.

“Anytime a senior citizen is treated like a fugitive, there has to be some level of accountability on the end of the school corporation and also the city law enforcement officers,” Davis Jr. said.

Davis Jr. is calling for the release of surveillance video from the school and said he believes the footage will provide additional context to the incident.

“I don't believe that there's a misunderstanding,” Davis Jr. said. “There is a clear assault on someone else's civil liberties.”

An attorney has entered an appearance on behalf of Davis Sr. in the case.

Court records show Davis Sr. faces a misdemeanor intimidation charge.