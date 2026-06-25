Goshen organization to pause some programs for 30-day 'stabilization period'

A Goshen organization helping those facing food and financial insecurity is pausing some of its services for the next month, as it tries to stabilize its own finances.

The Window says demand for services has gone up, while community financial support has gone down. It says it’s also dealing with higher food costs, delayed government reimbursements and rising facility expenses.

Starting Monday, The Window says it will pause regular programming while it works to stabilize operations and find a sustainable path forward, but Meals on Wheels and other essential services will continue. The organization hopes to gradually resume programs and return to full operations on July 27.

In a press release, Executive Director Naomi Leary said, “The Window has always been a community response to community need. In this moment, we are asking the community to help make that response possible again.”

The organization calls the stabilization period a “turning point,” saying it needs the community’s support to continue.

