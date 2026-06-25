Mishawaka man headed to prison for selling guns without license

A judge has sentenced a Mishawaka man to six months in federal prison for selling guns without a license.

His Facebook profile features gun-loving memes like “In Glock we trust,” and “Sticks and stones break my bones but hollow points expand on impact.”

But federal prosecutors say 61-year-old James Hanback let his love of guns go too far. Over a four-year-span he bought over 200 guns from licensed dealers and sold them without a license over the internet, netting some $98,000 in profits.

In his sentencing order, U.S. District Judge Damon Lichty wrote that Hanback was “fully aware that his pipeline might put guns in the wrong hands and facilitate criminal activity. He knew one firearm had been used in a crime in Chicago. As it turns out, nearly a fifth of his firearms were tied to crimes in seven states, many circulating far beyond where he sold them in Mishawaka.”

Lichty ordered Hanback to serve six months of home detention following his prison release. He must report to prison July 1.