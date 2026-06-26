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Law firm hosts open house to update Dowagiac data center suit

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published June 26, 2026 at 2:41 PM EDT
Hyperscale Data Inc. has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Alliance Cloud Services, plans to roughly double the size of its property at The Business Center of Southwestern Michigan in Dowagiac, where it operates a data center.
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Hyperscale Data Inc. has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Alliance Cloud Services, plans to roughly double the size of its property at The Business Center of Southwestern Michigan in Dowagiac, where it operates a data center.

The law firm that’s filed a class action lawsuit against a Dowagiac data center will host an open house Tuesday to update people on the case.

Many people these days are leery of data centers for a lot of reasons, but this case is about noise. The Detroit-based law firm, Liddle Sheets PC, last month filed the federal suit on behalf of two residents living near the Hyperscale Data Center on Prairie Ronde Street. They say it’s the first of its kind in the country.

The lawsuit alleges that residents have lost their ability to use and enjoy their property and that loud noise from the data center, which operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, is causing damage to property values.

The data center, operated by Las Vegas-based Alliance Cloud Services, provides AI and high-performance computing services, including Bitcoin mining, colocation and hosting services, and the company recently announced it has acquired an additional 48.5 acres of land to expand the campus, doubling its current acreage.

The meeting will occur at the Dowagiac Public Library from 4 to 7 p.m.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team data centerAlliance Cloud ServicesLiddle Sheets PCclass action lawsuitDowagiacHyperscale Data CenterAIArtificial Intelligence
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott