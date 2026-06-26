Law firm hosts open house to update Dowagiac data center suit

The law firm that’s filed a class action lawsuit against a Dowagiac data center will host an open house Tuesday to update people on the case.

Many people these days are leery of data centers for a lot of reasons, but this case is about noise. The Detroit-based law firm, Liddle Sheets PC, last month filed the federal suit on behalf of two residents living near the Hyperscale Data Center on Prairie Ronde Street. They say it’s the first of its kind in the country.

The lawsuit alleges that residents have lost their ability to use and enjoy their property and that loud noise from the data center, which operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, is causing damage to property values.

The data center, operated by Las Vegas-based Alliance Cloud Services, provides AI and high-performance computing services, including Bitcoin mining, colocation and hosting services, and the company recently announced it has acquired an additional 48.5 acres of land to expand the campus, doubling its current acreage.

The meeting will occur at the Dowagiac Public Library from 4 to 7 p.m.