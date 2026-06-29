Cooling centers open across Michiana as dangerous heat settles into the region

As dangerously hot temperatures and heat index values above 100 degrees move into Michiana, communities across northern Indiana and southwest Michigan are opening cooling centers for residents who need relief from the heat.

Health experts recommend staying hydrated, limiting outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day and checking on older adults, young children and neighbors who may be vulnerable to heat-related illness. Children and pets should never be left inside parked vehicles.

St. Joseph County

South Bend's community centers are open to the public as cooling centers, along with all branches of the St. Joseph County Public Library.

Community centers include:



Charles Black Community Center, 3419 W. Washington St.

Howard Park Event Center, 604 E. Jefferson Blvd.

Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Center, 1522 W. Linden Ave.

O'Brien Fitness Center, 321 E. Walter St.

Pinhook Community Center, 2801 Riverside Dr.

Elkhart County

Cooling centers include:



Guidance Ministries, 216 N. Second St., Elkhart

Faith Mission, 801 Benham Ave., Elkhart

Goshen Public Library, 601 S. Purl St., Goshen

Marshall County

Residents can cool off at:



Argos Police Department lobby (open 24 hours)

Bremen Town Hall (weekday business hours)

Bremen Police Department (after Town Hall closes and on weekends)

Plymouth Police Department lobby (open 24 hours)

Kosciusko County

Cooling centers include:



Syracuse Community Center

Wawasee High School, when the community center is closed. Residents needing access should contact the Syracuse Police Department.

LaGrange County

Available locations include:



LaGrange County Public Library Central Branch

Topeka Branch of the LaGrange County Public Library

LaGrange County Sheriff's Office lobby, open 24 hours a day

LaPorte County

Cooling centers include:



Michigan City City Hall

Michigan City Police Department

Michigan City Fire Administration Building

Nest Community Shelter

La Porte City Hall

La Porte Civic Auditorium

La Porte County Public Library

LPCPL Exchange

La Porte Fire Station 3 (when crews are not responding to emergencies)

Starke County

Cooling centers include:



Starke County Public Library Schricker Main Branch in Knox

North Judson-Wayne Township Public Library

Fulton County

Cooling centers include:



Support Café in Rochester

Kewanna Community Center

Pulaski County

Residents can use the Pulaski County Public Library in Winamac during regular business hours.

Berrien and Cass counties, Michigan

Rather than designating permanent cooling centers, Berrien and Cass counties encourage residents to contact Michigan 2-1-1 to find the nearest available location.

Residents can:



Dial 2-1-1

Call 844-875-9211

Text their ZIP code to 898211

A complete list of cooling centers and hours is subject to change based on weather conditions and local staffing. Residents are encouraged to call ahead before traveling to a cooling center.