Cooling centers open across Michiana as dangerous heat settles into the region
As dangerously hot temperatures and heat index values above 100 degrees move into Michiana, communities across northern Indiana and southwest Michigan are opening cooling centers for residents who need relief from the heat.
Health experts recommend staying hydrated, limiting outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day and checking on older adults, young children and neighbors who may be vulnerable to heat-related illness. Children and pets should never be left inside parked vehicles.
St. Joseph County
South Bend's community centers are open to the public as cooling centers, along with all branches of the St. Joseph County Public Library.
Community centers include:
- Charles Black Community Center, 3419 W. Washington St.
- Howard Park Event Center, 604 E. Jefferson Blvd.
- Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Center, 1522 W. Linden Ave.
- O'Brien Fitness Center, 321 E. Walter St.
- Pinhook Community Center, 2801 Riverside Dr.
Elkhart County
Cooling centers include:
- Guidance Ministries, 216 N. Second St., Elkhart
- Faith Mission, 801 Benham Ave., Elkhart
- Goshen Public Library, 601 S. Purl St., Goshen
Marshall County
Residents can cool off at:
- Argos Police Department lobby (open 24 hours)
- Bremen Town Hall (weekday business hours)
- Bremen Police Department (after Town Hall closes and on weekends)
- Plymouth Police Department lobby (open 24 hours)
Kosciusko County
Cooling centers include:
- Syracuse Community Center
- Wawasee High School, when the community center is closed. Residents needing access should contact the Syracuse Police Department.
LaGrange County
Available locations include:
- LaGrange County Public Library Central Branch
- Topeka Branch of the LaGrange County Public Library
- LaGrange County Sheriff's Office lobby, open 24 hours a day
LaPorte County
Cooling centers include:
- Michigan City City Hall
- Michigan City Police Department
- Michigan City Fire Administration Building
- Nest Community Shelter
- La Porte City Hall
- La Porte Civic Auditorium
- La Porte County Public Library
- LPCPL Exchange
- La Porte Fire Station 3 (when crews are not responding to emergencies)
Starke County
Cooling centers include:
- Starke County Public Library Schricker Main Branch in Knox
- North Judson-Wayne Township Public Library
Fulton County
Cooling centers include:
- Support Café in Rochester
- Kewanna Community Center
Pulaski County
Residents can use the Pulaski County Public Library in Winamac during regular business hours.
Berrien and Cass counties, Michigan
Rather than designating permanent cooling centers, Berrien and Cass counties encourage residents to contact Michigan 2-1-1 to find the nearest available location.
Residents can:
- Dial 2-1-1
- Call 844-875-9211
- Text their ZIP code to 898211
A complete list of cooling centers and hours is subject to change based on weather conditions and local staffing. Residents are encouraged to call ahead before traveling to a cooling center.