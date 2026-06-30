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ER doctor hoping for injury-free July 4 festivities this weekend

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published June 30, 2026 at 4:16 PM EDT
The Emergency Department at Saint Joseph Health Mishawaka.
The Emergency Department at Saint Joseph Health Mishawaka.

For many of us, the July 4 weekend means cookouts and fireworks. For emergency room doctors, it usually means seeing some bloody and preventable injuries.

Dr. Zach Walker is an emergency room physician at Saint Joseph Health Center in Mishawaka. Walker says he’s all for celebrating the nation’s birthday, he just wishes the danger wasn’t so predictable.

“It’s almost a guarantee I’ll see somebody who has a severe hand injury around this holiday," Walker says. "We see a lot of injuries to digits, lost fingers, burns to hands, so I’m hoping that by doing this interview and a little education, maybe we don’t see one this time around. That would make me very happy.”

Walker says there’s a reason the law requires you to be at least 18 to buy fireworks.

“It is the older children, pre-teen to teenage group, that I usually see these injuries in, unfortunately," Walker says. "Older kids that are starting to have a little bit more responsibility and you want to let your kids have fun, and they’re out playing with these things. I want my kids to have fun too but I suggest keeping fireworks out of the hands of children. These are explosive devices.”
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team July 44th of Julyfireworks safetySaint Joseph Health MishawakaDr. Zach Walker
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott