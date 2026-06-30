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Ice, cold water, bloodsicles helping zoo animals keep cool

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published June 30, 2026 at 3:42 PM EDT
An otter cools down on a bed of ice as temperatures reach the mid-90s this week at Potawatomi Zoo.
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An otter cools down on a bed of ice as temperatures reach the mid-90s this week at Potawatomi Zoo.
Provided
An Andean bear splashes to keep cool during this week's mid-90s heat and humidity at Potawatomi Zoo.
2 of 3  — Kim Winenger andean bear.jpg
An Andean bear splashes to keep cool during this week's mid-90s heat and humidity at Potawatomi Zoo.
Provided
A Galapogus tortoise cools itself in mud during this week's mid-90s temperatures and humidity at Potawatomi Zoo.
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A Galapogus tortoise cools itself in mud during this week's mid-90s temperatures and humidity at Potawatomi Zoo.
Provided

In this week’s heat and humidity, you might wonder how the animals at the Potawatomi Zoo are faring. We checked in with zoo director Josh Sisk.

Since many of them come from African climates much warmer than Michiana, Sisk says he often jokes that the health of staff who are working to keep the animals cool might be a bigger concern. They’re getting plenty of Gatorade breaks. As for the animals…

“We’ve got pools for them," Sisk said. "Everyone’s got misters right now, so even the ostrich, or swimming in their pools. We’ll do ice treats and freeze big blocks of ice for them to roll around on. We call them bloodcicles, where we’ll take blood from the meat for the big cats and we’ll put it in water and we’ll make these big ice cubes and so the animals have those to lick and stuff. They really like that. The red pandas have air-conditioned boxes that they can go into, so it’s depending on the species, it’s a little different for everyone.”

Sisk says some animals do retreat to cooler areas that visitors don’t see, but others entertain visitors more as they cool off.

“So like yesterday the bison was right in the public area. We had a garden hose over the fence, spraying out, and he was just standing under it, just soaking wet, just taking it in as much as he could.”
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Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott