Law lets kids do age-appropriate things without supervision

We’re in an age of helicopter parents, scheduled play dates and kids spending too much time indoors on screens, but there was some bipartisan backlash to it all in this year’s Indiana General Assembly. A new law taking effect Wednesday aims to turn back the clock and give kids more freedom.

The Reasonable Childhood Independence Law unanimously passed both chambers this year. It seeks to shield Hoosier parents from child welfare investigations solely for allowing their children age-appropriate independence.

State Rep. Victoria Garcia-Wilburn is a Democrat from Fishers who co-sponsored the bill with South Bend Republican Rep. Jake Teshka.

She recalled testimony from a parent who was investigated by child welfare officials after neighbors were concerned that four siblings, ages 10, 9 and two 7-year-olds, rode their bikes to a park, played there for hours and then came home and were alone for an hour. Garcia Wilburn says it sounded like a typical day in her childhood.

“There was state coverage on the Indiana mom who left her kids home alone for an hour and there being a call for CPS," Garcia Wilburn said. "CPS should focus on true CPS cases and not children having a wonderful time at the park.”