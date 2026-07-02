Elkhart parks facing ups and downs with aquatic facilities

A pump failure has temporarily closed Elkhart’s McNaughton Splash Park, but the city wants people to know they have other ways to cool off.

City Parks Superintendent Jamison Czarnecki says a recirculation pump at McNaughton has failed. He says they’ve taken it to a couple places and found it should be repaired and the park re-opened by Wednesday or Thursday of next week.

Czarnecki surprise :09 … “This was a surprise to us, which was really frustrating and disappointing, on the hottest week that we’ve had and one of our major popular attractions is closed.”

Czarnecki says Pierre Moran’s lap pool is open, although its wading pool also is closed because of mechanical issues. Those parts will take a few weeks to get in.

But he says NIBCO Park’s splash pad is open, and at Ideal Beach, the city has replaced the pumps on two waterslides that had been down the past two years.

“With everything there’s some ups and there’s some downs but we still have a wonderful opportunity for many people to enjoy, both kids and adults, at our aquatics facilities," Czarnecki said.

And it’s no help for this week’s hot weather but the city plans to add a splash pad at Ullery Park, which it hopes to have open by mid-August.