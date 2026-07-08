Elkhart General Hospital plans $37 million emergency department expansion

Elkhart General Hospital plans a $37 million expansion and renovation of its Emergency and Trauma Center.

Hospital officials say the project is intended to increase capacity, reduce wait times and improve the patient experience at one of the region’s busiest emergency departments.

Planning, design, permitting and pre-construction work will continue through 2026. Major construction is expected to begin in 2027, with completion planned for 2028.

The project includes a 4,750-square-foot addition and renovations to the existing 21,045-square-foot emergency department. When complete, the hospital says the department will have an expanded trauma center footprint, upgraded care spaces and equipment, private patient rooms, four dedicated behavioral health rooms, and improved access for ambulances and patients arriving by car.

Elkhart General Hospital says it sees nearly 50,000 emergency department visits each year. It is Elkhart County’s only verified trauma center.

The Beacon Health Foundation is raising money toward a $15 million community fundraising goal to support the project.