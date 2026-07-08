Police credit collaboration, Flock camera for saving abducted child

Police are crediting multi-jurisdictional cooperation and a Flock camera in Merrillville for catching a woman who abducted a 3-year-old child from a home near Plymouth Tuesday.

Police were releasing no details about the suspect’s relationship to the child or their parents, but they say a Flock public surveillance camera in Merrillville was critical in arresting Bobbie Jo Novak on preliminary kidnapping charges.

Police say Novak took the child at about 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, triggering a search by multiple police departments and the U.S. Marshall’s Office. About two hours later the Flock camera detected the suspect’s blue Cadillac driving in Merrillville. Police arrested her in a grocery store parking lot and returned the child to their parents.

At Wednesday’s press conference, Indiana State Police Lt. Tony Slocum mentioned the camera in Merrillville.

“Obviously we can’t overlook the fact that technology, with the Flock cameras, helped us in the swift capture of a suspect and return safely of a young infant because we got a win yesterday," Slocum said. "This community should be proud.”

Novak was held without bond Wednesday in the Marshall County Jail awaiting charges.