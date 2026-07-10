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Mueller to pitch council on regulating short-term rentals

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published July 10, 2026 at 5:13 PM EDT
Notre Dame Stadium
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Notre Dame Stadium

With the University of Notre Dame so close, South Bend was recently listed the best college town in the country to invest in short-term rentals through platforms like AirBnb and VRBO. But the mayor isn’t jumping for joy.

Vacation spots typically attract the most short-term rental investors but college calendars offer consistent demand all year. After all, bad weather can dampen a vacation season but college football games are played rain or shine.

Mayor James Mueller’s administration on Friday announced it wants the common council to start regulating short-term rentals. The administration says such rentals have grown steadily across the city since 2020, frequently creating problems with neighbors and artificially increasing property values.

At 5 p.m. Monday on the third floor of City Hall, city staff will lead a public meeting before the council’s Community Investment and Zoning & Annexation committees. An administration spokeswoman says the meeting is intended to begin a public discussion before they file an ordinance for the council’s consideration.

Earlier this year short-term rental analytics firm AirDNA ranked the nation’s nine best college towns for investors. South Bend topped the list, with the lowest average home price of $247,000.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team short-term rentalsSouth Bend Common CouncilSouth Bend Mayor James MuellerNotre Dameairbnb
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott