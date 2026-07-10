Woman who kidnapped Plymouth baby an acquaintance of mom

Prosecutors Friday filed Level 5 felony kidnapping charges against the woman they say abducted a 3-week-old baby this week near Plymouth.

More information about what happened Tuesday was contained in a probable cause affidavit filed with the charges in Marshall County court, while other details remain sketchy.

Prosecutors say Sierra Baker called 911 around 11:40 a.m., saying that 44-year-old Bobbie Jo Novak, an acquaintance, had taken her baby from a home on Del-Lo-Me Lane just east of Plymouth.

Before police could even get an Amber Alert approved, officers had located Novak's blue Cadillac in Merrillville, using Flock cameras that had photographed it along her route of travel through Starke, Porter, and Lake counties. Within three hours police had arrested Novak as she walked out of a Save-A-Lot grocery store and returned the boy, who appeared unharmed, to Baker.

Deputy Prosecutor Elizabeth Boehm declined to release more details, like whether that was the baby’s home on Del-Lo-Me Lane, whether Novak had been babysitting him, or where Baker was when it happened.

Novak will be held without bond at least until her initial court hearing Tuesday.