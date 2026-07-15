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South Shore Line to resume regular service Friday

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Michael Gallenberger
Published July 15, 2026 at 6:40 PM EDT
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The South Shore Line says it will resume full service on Friday.

For the past three weeks, the railroad has mostly been limited to a weekend schedule, with Lakeshore Corridor trains replaced by buses for a portion of the route. That’s after a freight train derailed on a bridge between the East Chicago and Hammond Gateway stations, damaging the structures that hold the overhead wires. Replacements had to be custom-made.

Now, the railroad says trains will once again run their full routes on their normal schedules, starting Friday at 3:01 a.m. CDT.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team South Shore LineNorthern Indiana Commuter Transportation District
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger has been a weekend announcer and newscaster at WVPE since 2021. His radio career has included stints at WKVI-Knox, WYMR-Culver and WVUR-Valparaiso.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger