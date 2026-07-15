South Shore Line to resume regular service Friday

The South Shore Line says it will resume full service on Friday.

For the past three weeks, the railroad has mostly been limited to a weekend schedule, with Lakeshore Corridor trains replaced by buses for a portion of the route. That’s after a freight train derailed on a bridge between the East Chicago and Hammond Gateway stations, damaging the structures that hold the overhead wires. Replacements had to be custom-made.

Now, the railroad says trains will once again run their full routes on their normal schedules, starting Friday at 3:01 a.m. CDT.