Northern Indiana girl's diabetic alert dog begins training after community fundraising effort

A northern Indiana family’s effort to secure a diabetic alert dog for their young daughter has reached a major milestone.

Ten-week-old Luna, a miniature goldendoodle, is now home with the Lowry family and beginning specialized scent training to detect dangerous changes in Maybel Lowry’s blood sugar.

WVPE first reported on the family’s story last year as they worked to raise $30,000 for the dog. The family reached its goal with help from community donations, including a large anonymous gift.

Maybel’s mother, Kylee Lowry, said news coverage helped the family complete the fundraiser.

“The story that you did and then the story that the South Bend Tribune did, like those two together, I think at the same time circulating were like the powerhouse for the fundraiser help,” Lowry said.

Luna is receiving her training from Top Notch Dog Training in Elkhart. The process includes exposing Luna to saliva samples collected when Maybel’s blood sugar is low.

Lowry said Luna is expected to begin alerting to low blood sugar within about six months, although her training will continue for up to two years.

Even in the short time Luna has been with the family, Lowry said the puppy has already made a noticeable difference.

“Maybel’s confidence has just like skyrocketed and Luna has already given Maybel so much joy and confidence and comfort and companionship even in the short time that she’s been with us,” Lowry said.

Lowry said the family is grateful for the community support, but she also hopes their experience helps others better understand life with Type 1 diabetes.

“I hope that people can see that Type 1 diabetes is a constant part of our lives and other people’s lives, and it doesn’t define Maybel as a person,” Lowry said.

Luna will eventually be trained to alert the family when Maybel’s blood sugar drops, providing an additional warning alongside her medical monitoring equipment.