© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Planners side with neighbors in auto lot's retroactive rezoning

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published July 21, 2026 at 5:36 PM EDT

An Osceola used car dealer who paved and started to fence a parking lot without permits, angering neighbors, received some bad news Tuesday as they try to win county approval after the fact.

The St. Joseph County Area Plan Commission voted 7-0 to send S&H Auto Group’s rezoning request to the county council with an unfavorable recommendation. The car dealer’s attorney, George Lepeniotis, told the commission it was an unintended mistake, and that his client didn’t realize the land they paved over was zoned residential, rather than commercial.

Lepeniotis said they paved the lot for employee and customer vehicle service parking. It’s on Toledo Avenue, a neighborhood with 32 homes that abuts the business, on a lot where a home once stood.

If the council denies the rezoning, it was unclear whether they’ll make the business tear out the parking lot. But neighbor Barbara Stafford, who said she complained to the county about the issue, said the solution is simple.

“Every step they did illegally, I called about it," Stafford told the commission. "I want it back to grass. He did everything illegally. He ought to have to take everything up. Tear everything down.”
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team rezoningSt. Joseph County Area Plan Commissioncar dealerS&H Auto GroupOsceola
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott