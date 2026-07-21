St. Joe commissioners to order independent review of appointees

St. Joseph County commissioners today (Tuesday) announced they’ll retain independent, outside counsel to review allegations against two top administrators who’ve recently advocated for projects opposed by neighbors.

The administrators are economic development director Bill Schalliol and area plan director Shawn Klein. The projects have been a solar farm hotly opposed by adjacent land owners and the Midwest Continental Divide Trail.

The commissioners said they’ve received calls to fire Schalliol and Klein but they won’t do that without evidence. They released a statement saying, “When concerns arise regarding the actions of appointed officials, we have a duty to ask questions, review the facts, and, if necessary, take appropriate action to restore confidence in the process. The Commissioners will retain independent, outside counsel to investigate the allegations.”

Property owners and farmers have opposed the trail project, saying they don’t want to give up their land to eminent domain, and don’t want strangers using a trail through what was their property.

But what are the allegations against Schalliol and Klein? The commissioners’ statement didn’t say, and commissioners President Carl Baxmeyer did not reply to WVPE’s interview request.

We reached out to Schalliol and requested an interview but he deferred comment to commissioners.