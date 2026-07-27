Mueller administration invites residents to help Build the Budget

The city of South Bend is launching its budget process for next year and they’re again asking residents to weigh in.

The Mayor James Mueller administration calls it Build the Budget. City staff collect ideas and feedback from residents with an online budget survey, voicemails left with the city’s 311 line, and interactive budget games at community events. Last year, a city spokeswoman says there were over 2,200 resident engagements in the process, and the goal is to exceed that number this year.

Residents can give input through September 27. The common council’s first budget hearing is scheduled for September 2, with a final council vote set for October 12.

The city says the survey takes five to 10 minutes.