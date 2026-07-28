Michigan AG to investigate police handling of Buttigieg swatting

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Monday announced her office will investigate last month’s swatting attempt against Pete Buttigieg. Nessel especially wants answers from police.

About a month ago Michigan State Police and child welfare investigators came to Buttigieg’s Traverse City home. They said they’d received a tip that his children could be in danger from him.

The former South Bend mayor and U.S. transportation secretary was separated from his 4-year-old twins for hours as child welfare officials required they be questioned away from Buttigieg and his husband Chasten.

Buttigieg says it wasn’t until 24 hours later that police would tell him anything about the report. Here he was recently speaking with ABC News.

“That’s when they asked me if I’d ever been to a location in Alabama, which I’ve never been to, where an anonymous caller had told CPS that somebody had told him that I had told her that I had committed unspeakable crimes,” Buttigieg told George Stephanopoulos.

Nessel’s office on Monday released a statement saying, "common sense would have shown that this targeted report plainly lacked credibility on its face.”

