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Michigan AG to investigate police handling of Buttigieg swatting

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published July 28, 2026 at 4:59 PM EDT

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Monday announced her office will investigate last month’s swatting attempt against Pete Buttigieg. Nessel especially wants answers from police.

About a month ago Michigan State Police and child welfare investigators came to Buttigieg’s Traverse City home. They said they’d received a tip that his children could be in danger from him.

The former South Bend mayor and U.S. transportation secretary was separated from his 4-year-old twins for hours as child welfare officials required they be questioned away from Buttigieg and his husband Chasten.

Buttigieg says it wasn’t until 24 hours later that police would tell him anything about the report. Here he was recently speaking with ABC News.

“That’s when they asked me if I’d ever been to a location in Alabama, which I’ve never been to, where an anonymous caller had told CPS that somebody had told him that I had told her that I had committed unspeakable crimes,” Buttigieg told George Stephanopoulos.

Nessel’s office on Monday released a statement saying, "common sense would have shown that this targeted report plainly lacked credibility on its face.”
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Pete ButtigiegswattingDCSfalse informingAttorney General Dana Nessel
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott